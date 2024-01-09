Whiteland Corporation appoints Pankaj Pal as Managing Director

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Pankaj Pal has joined Whiteland Corporation with over 30 years of industry experience.

Whiteland Corporation, an entity in the Indian Real Estate Sector, has appointed Pankaj Pal as its new managing director.

Pal, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, has joined the company with more than 30 years of industry experience. In this role, he will be responsible for spearheading the company's strategic initiatives and driving forward the Company’s ambitious business plans.

In his career, Pal has worked in senior leadership roles at Eros Group, Great Eastern (now Mahindra Realty), Vatika Group, Ireo, M3M, AIPL, and Landmark Group. His expertise spans product design, sales, marketing, corporate finance, and strategic management in key top-tier positions.

"With an impressive 33 years of extensive experience, Pankaj brings invaluable and strong leadership capabilities to our team. His management style aligns seamlessly with the values and culture of Whiteland Corporation which encompasses integrity, client-centric approach, sustainability, and the coexistence of all entities in a congenial ecosystem,” said Navdeep Sardana, the Founder Chairman, of Whiteland Corporation.