WHSmith India appoints Shantanu Chakravartty as CEO

In this role, Shantanu Chakravartty is responsible for growing the company’s top line to Rs500 crores in the next three years.

WHSmith India, the Indian counterpart of British travel retail company, announced the appointment of Shantanu Chakravartty as its Chief Executive Officer and Director.

A seasoned travel retail leader with a proven track record of operational excellence and visionary thinking, Chakravartty takes on this role with a clear mandate: to triple the company’s revenue over the next four years and scale WHSmith India into a benchmark for modern travel retail.

At the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, Chakravartty played a pivotal role in steering the WHSmith through unprecedented turbulence in the travel and airport retail sectors. At a time when the industry and airports were brought to a standstill for the first time in 100 years, Chakravartty’s steady leadership safeguarded over 20,000 jobs and ensured business continuity across India’s busiest airports.

Reflecting on that period, Chakravartty said, “I’ve always believed that disruption is an invitation to rebuild stronger, that’s why we created the Airport Services Association of India, which helped the industry survive in 2020 and 2021”.

“With WHSmith, my vision is to grow our store footprint by 5x and create an ecosystem where both business and people thrive. We are currently operating 40 stores in India at various metro stations, airports and university campuses. What motivates me most is knowing that every store we open means more livelihoods, more opportunities. Retail is not just a business. It's a platform for people to grow their careers and transform their lives”, adds Chakravartty.

Last year, WHSmith India reached a revenue of Rs200 crores, enhanced its footprint across major Indian airports, and introduced digital, data-driven operations to streamline customer experience. With this new position, Shantanu’s vision now is to grow the company’s top line to ₹500 crores in the next three years.

“WHSmith stores are no longer just transit points,” said Chakravartty. “Our focus is on convenience, consistency, and customer delight. From book lovers to business flyers, from families to solo explorers, we are constantly reinventing our offerings to match their expectations and capture their attention in a short dwell time.”

A travel retail professional with over 15 years of experience, Shantanu’s career is grounded in operational mastery and expertise in commercialising transit points. His keen understanding of supply chains, passenger behaviour, and merchandising logic has helped transform WHSmith India into a symbol synonymous with airport retail.

Beyond business strategy, Chakravarttyis a strong advocate of empowering frontline teams. He is known for his hands-on leadership. He regularly visits stores, mentors staff, and encourages feedback that feeds into continuous improvement.

“We are entering a phase of rapid expansion in India’s aviation sector,” Shantanu noted. “With millions more passengers expected in the coming years, the opportunity for airport retail is immense. At WHSmith India, we are ready to lead this evolution—with scalable infrastructure, people-first culture, and tech-led operations that deliver seamless experiences.”