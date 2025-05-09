Wipro appoints Goldman Sachs’ Sandeep Dhar as Global GCC Head

Wipro has appointed Sandeep Dhar, former Goldman Sachs and Tesco executive, as the Global Head of its GCC practice. With over three decades of experience, Dhar will lead Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered strategy to transform GCCs into innovation hubs.

Wipro Limited, a leading global technology services and consulting firm, has announced the appointment of Sandeep Dhar as the Global Head of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) practice. The move underscores Wipro’s strategic push to enhance its consulting-led and AI-powered approach for helping global enterprises build and evolve future-ready GCCs.

With more than three decades of leadership experience across the GCC and consulting ecosystem, Dhar brings a deep understanding of the complexities and opportunities within the rapidly evolving global services landscape. His appointment comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly turning to GCCs not just as operational support centres but as key drivers of innovation, digital transformation, and competitive differentiation.

Dhar has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the most successful GCCs in the industry. His previous leadership positions include transformative roles at Tesco and Goldman Sachs Consumer Bank, where he led the development and scaling of GCCs into strategic innovation hubs. His extensive portfolio spans P&L management, digital transformation, and implementation of cutting-edge engineering practices across industries, making him a valuable addition to Wipro’s leadership team.

In his new role, Dhar will lead Wipro’s global GCC practice, reporting directly to Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Wipro Limited. He will be responsible for shaping and executing the company’s end-to-end GCC strategy, with a focus on delivering high-impact, AI-driven, and consulting-led solutions that enable global organisations to maximise the value of their offshore and nearshore centres.

“Wipro has been a trusted partner to GCCs for over two decades,” said Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited. “We are delighted to welcome Sandeep to our team. His vast experience in leading and transforming GCCs, combined with Wipro’s robust capabilities and comprehensive suite of services, will enable us to deliver superior business value to clients.”

Dhar’s appointment reflects a growing recognition of the critical role GCCs play in global enterprises, particularly as organisations navigate complex technological, geopolitical, and talent challenges. With the increasing demand for digital capabilities and innovation-led growth, GCCs are no longer back-end operations centres but integral components of enterprise transformation.

Commenting on his new role, Sandeep Dhar said: “As GCCs evolve to meet dynamic business needs, enterprises require a trusted partner with the strategic vision to transform them into innovation hubs that drive real impact. Wipro is ideally positioned to be the strategic partner of choice for GCCs, offering services that align with their objectives to establish, scale, transform or exit. I look forward to enhancing our focus and execution in this space.”

Wipro’s GCC services span the full lifecycle—from portfolio strategy and site selection to setup, scale-up, optimisation, and even exit support. The firm offers a holistic suite of services, including AI, automation, cybersecurity, cloud, engineering, and advanced analytics, to help clients build and run centres that are resilient, agile, and aligned with strategic priorities.

The appointment comes amid a surge in GCC growth, particularly in markets like India, where the model continues to mature into a global innovation engine. According to NASSCOM, over 1,700 GCCs in India employ close to two million professionals, and the segment is projected to cross $100 billion in value by 2030. As enterprises seek to tap into this momentum, the need for experienced leadership and a future-forward playbook becomes even more critical.

Wipro’s commitment to this space is evident not only through this strategic leadership move but also through its continued investment in AI-led services, consulting capabilities, and innovation frameworks tailored to the evolving needs of GCCs. With Dhar at the helm, the firm aims to accelerate its vision of enabling clients to build globally competitive and innovation-driven centres of excellence.

As global enterprises grapple with talent shortages, rising digital expectations, and evolving work models, Wipro’s GCC strategy under Dhar’s leadership is poised to play a significant role in helping clients turn their capability centres into engines of transformation.