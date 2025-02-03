Wipro appoints Madhu Menon as global head and VP- Talent Acquisition

Madhu Menon brings more than two decades of industry experience in this role.

Wipro, a technology services and consulting company, appointed Madhu Menon as global head and vice president of talent acquisition, effective January.

In this role, Menon is responsible for strategy and framework for attracting talent, and building agile and future-ready frameworks. She also overviews strengthening processes and compliance infusing AI into the talent acquisition process and enhancing productivity and candidate experience.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Global Head and Vice President - Talent Acquisition at Wipro,” Menon posted on Linkedin.

Madhu joins Wipro from Deloitte where she last worked as Director - National Head- Talent Acquisition for Deloitte India. She was responsible for lateral, campus, and gig hiring, leadership hiring, manpower planning - partnering with business heads and talent Partners to drive their Growth Plans.

An alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Madhu previously worked with UNISAFE Fire Protection Specialist LLC, KPMG, and Ernst & Young.