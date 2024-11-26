Wipro appoints Omkar Nisal as CEO for Europe Strategic Market Unit

Omkar, who will remain based in London, succeeds Pierre Bruno as CEO for Europe Strategic Market Unit as he steps down.

Wipro, a technology services and consulting company, announced the appointment of Omkar Nisal as the Chief Executive Officer, Europe Strategic Market Unit (SMU), effective immediately.

Omkar succeeds Pierre Bruno, who is stepping down. Omkar will continue to be based in London. He will report to CEO and MD Srini Pallia and will also join the Wipro Executive Board.

Omkar has been with Wipro since 2012, establishing himself as a trusted advisor to clients, and has built high-performing teams that work with clients across business sectors to deliver exceptional results. He most recently served as the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the UK and Ireland, managing a regional P&L of over a billion dollars.

Among his many achievements over the years, Omkar successfully ran Wipro’s Banking-EMEA business, working closely with large and niche financial institutions across UKI, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“Omkar’s strategic vision, combined with a strong understanding of the European market dynamics, well positions him to lead our ambitious plans for growth and expansion. With a strong customer-centric approach, Omkar will help build a resilient and adaptable organization poised for sustainable growth in the region”, said Srini Pallia.

“I would like to thank Pierre for his leadership over the last four years, during which we made significant inroads into the European market. He will continue through the coming months, working closely with Omkar and me to ensure a smooth transition,” added Srini Pallia.

“I look forward to collaborating with the incredible teams across Europe. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, strengthen our market position, and deliver outstanding results for our stakeholders,” said Omkar.