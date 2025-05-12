Xevyte appoints new CTO, plans 650% workforce growth by 2030

The newly appointed CTO is expected to play a critical role in driving the company’s long-term technology roadmap, product innovation, and talent strategy.

Xevyte, a digital transformation and technology solutions company (formerly iSquaretek), has announced the appointment of Chenna Reddy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Bringing over two decades of cutting-edge technology experience, Reddy steps into the role of Chief Technology Officer to lead Xevyte’s product and technology innovation charter. An accomplished technologist and enterprise architect, he has led large-scale digital transformation initiatives and developed scalable technology platforms for complex business environments.

As CTO, Chenna will be responsible for R&D, technology strategy, and platform innovation across Xevyte’s core offerings in cybersecurity, cloud, software testing, digital engineering, and ERP systems.

In addition to leadership appointment, Xevyte plans to expand its skilled workforce from 400+ to over 3,000 by 2030—representing a 650% increase. Simultaneously, it is advancing its global presence with targeted expansion across the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, the UAE, and the broader APAC region.

As part of the vision, Xevyte is building a robust ecosystem of alliances with global technology leaders, niche innovators, and academic institutions, while establishing innovation hubs focused on Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Engineering, AI, and Automation. Strategic investments in an AI-first operating model, outcome-based delivery frameworks, and a borderless workforce further reinforce its future-ready approach.

Chenna Reddy, CTO, Xevyte, said “Technology is not just an enabler—it is the engine of enterprise reinvention. At Xevyte, I’m excited to lead a future-forward technology organization focused on building intelligent, resilient, and scalable solutions that address real-world industry challenges.”

A veteran leader with over two decades of functional experience in IT services, digital consulting, and global business expansion, Shailendra Puri joins Xevyte to architect the company’s next phase of growth. His mandate includes defining the corporate strategy, enabling high-impact partnerships, and strengthening Xevyte’s presence across global markets.

“Xevyte stands at the confluence of opportunity and transformation. With our Vision 2030 blueprint, we are positioning ourselves to be a trusted innovation partner to enterprises worldwide—offering agility, scalability, and strategic value”, said Shailendra Puri, CSO, Xevyte.

Shailendra has previously held leadership roles, where he successfully led global delivery, managed services, and outcome-based transformation programs for Fortune 500 clients.

These appointments come at a pivotal time as Xevyte deepens its capabilities in serving enterprise clients across BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Public Sector domains.