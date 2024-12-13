Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as executive director

Manish Jain's leadership and strategic expertise are set to drive YES BANK’s growth, innovation, and customer-centric approach to new heights.

YES BANK announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Manish Jain as an Executive Director (ED) of the Bank for three years, effective December 11, 2024.

In his new role as Executive Director, Jain will oversee key strategic initiatives and focus on expanding the Bank’s business horizons across verticals, driving innovation, and ensuring operational excellence. His leadership is expected to accelerate YES BANK’s growth trajectory further and deepen its commitment to customer-centricity and innovation.

Jain joined YES BANK in 2023 as the Country Head of the Wholesale Banking Group. During his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in enhancing the Wholesale Banking business, driving growth, and strengthening client relationships across key sectors. His strategic initiatives have contributed significantly to improving profitability, advancing operational efficiency, and positioning YES BANK as a preferred banking partner in the corporate segment.

He is a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in the Banking and Financial Services industry. His professional proficiency spans Wholesale Banking, Investment Banking, Transaction Banking, and Corporate Advisory Services.

He has held leadership positions at several organisations, including Standard Chartered Bank, where he served as Managing Director & Co-Head, CCIB Client Coverage for India & Corporates, South Asia. His career journey also includes roles at Ernst & Young Consulting India, GE India, and Maruti Suzuki, showcasing his versatility and depth of expertise across various sectors.

“Manish Jain’s extensive experience and exemplary leadership in the banking sector bring invaluable expertise to our organisation. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to chart a sustainable growth trajectory for YES BANK,” said Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK.