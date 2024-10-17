YES BANK appoints Nirav Dalal as Country Head – Financial Markets

With a 15-year track record at YES BANK, Nirav Dalal brings extensive expertise and leadership to drive the Financial Markets business, both in proprietary and client-facing operations.

YES BANK announced the appointment of Nirav Dalal as Country Head – Financial Markets. In his new role, Dalal will be responsible for leading the Bank's Financial Markets business, encompassing both proprietary and client-facing operations within the Treasury domain. This is his second stint with Yes Bank, earlier he served the bank for 15 years managing various challenging roles within the Financial Markets vertical.

Dalal, a seasoned banking professional has joined Yes Bank with over 27 years of experience. He comes with a track record of building and scaling proprietary and client-facing businesses. Before joining YES BANK, he served as an Advisor – Treasury Consulting at Ernst & Young (EY), where he played a pivotal role in expanding the treasury business of a leading private sector bank in India. His contributions included developing operating models, formulating growth strategies, enhancing policy frameworks, and optimising process efficiencies. Earlier in his career, he held significant positions at IDBI Bank Ltd. and Global Trust Bank Ltd.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Manish Jain, Country Head, Wholesale Banking YES BANK said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Nirav Dalal back to the YES BANK family. His extensive experience and deep understanding of financial markets will be invaluable, as we continue to strengthen our Treasury operations. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic objectives and continue to deliver value to our stakeholders."

Dalal holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research.