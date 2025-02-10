Zanskar Research appoints Bikesh Kumar Singh as VP-people and culture

Bikesh joins Zanskar Research from Cars24, where he spent more than three years, most recently serving as Senior General Manager – People and Culture.

Zanskar Research has appointed Bikesh Kumar Singh as the president of people and culture, effective February. He joins Zanskar from Cars24 where he spent more than three years and last worked as senior general manager-people and culture.

“Now, it's time to shift gears! I'm thrilled to join Zanskar Research, a firm as bold as the mountains it’s named after—navigating complexities with innovation, transparency, and cutting-edge technology,” Bikesh posted on Linkedin.

In his new role at Zanskar, he will be responsible for shaping the people strategy.

An alumnus of the Institute of Management Technology, Bikesh previously worked with Samsung India, and Yum Brands are other brands where he worked previously.