News: Zanskar Research appoints Bikesh Kumar Singh as VP-people and culture

Appointments

Zanskar Research appoints Bikesh Kumar Singh as VP-people and culture

Bikesh joins Zanskar Research from Cars24, where he spent more than three years, most recently serving as Senior General Manager – People and Culture.
Zanskar Research appoints Bikesh Kumar Singh as VP-people and culture

Zanskar Research has appointed Bikesh Kumar Singh as the president of people and culture, effective February. He joins Zanskar from Cars24 where he spent more than three years and last worked as senior general manager-people and culture.

“Now, it's time to shift gears! I'm thrilled to join Zanskar Research, a firm as bold as the mountains it’s named after—navigating complexities with innovation, transparency, and cutting-edge technology,” Bikesh posted on Linkedin.

In his new role at Zanskar, he will be responsible for shaping the people strategy.

An alumnus of the Institute of Management Technology, Bikesh previously worked with Samsung India, and Yum Brands are other brands where he worked previously.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #Movements, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

The major layoffs of 2025

The major layoffs of 2025

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy