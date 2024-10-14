After Akriti Chopra's resignation, another exit hits Zomato

Gunjan Tilak Raj Soni who joined the Zomato board before its IPO in 2021 has resigned with immediate effect.

Gunjan Tilak Raj Soni, an Independent Director of Zomato, has resigned immediately due to increased professional demands. She joined the food delivery app in this role before its IPO in 2021.

Gujan who holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering in computer science from the Barkatullah Vishwavidalaya, Bhopal, and a postgraduate diploma in business management from XLRI, Jamshedpur, has an impressive career. She has an extensive experience across various roles in Myntra Jabong India Private Limited, Star India Private Limited, and Mckinsey & Company, Inc.

She is currently a Management Board member and the Chief Operating Officer of Global Fashion Group. She is also the CEO of its South East Asia business ZALORA.

Before Zalora, Gunjan was the Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra and Head of Jabong – both fashion verticals under e-commerce giant Flipkart group in India. In this role, she was responsible for marketing for the Myntra platform and fashion brands, along with managing P&L for the Jabong business.

Gunja’s previous experiences also include being Executive Vice President for Strategy and CEO Office with Star India (21 Century Fox subsidiary) and Partner at McKinsey in the Consumer and Marketing practice.

Gunjan’s resignation has come weeks after Zomato's co-founder and chief people officer Akriti Chopra who was elevated to co-founder status in 2021 ahead of Zomato's initial public offering (IPO), played a pivotal role in the company’s growth.

In addition to Gunjan, Zomato's board comprises Kaushik Dutta as chairman and independent director, Deepinder Goyal; founder MD and CEO, Sanjeev Bikchandani; non-executive director, Sutapa Banerjee; independent director, Namita Gupta; independent director, and Aparna Popat Ved; independent director.