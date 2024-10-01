After EY's employee death, alleged work pressure claims three more lives

The lives of promising professionals have been tragically cut short, allegedly due to the relentless stress of meeting aggressive work targets and workplace demands.

After the untimely demise of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a promising young professional at Ernst & Young (EY), Mumbai, Lucknow, and Jhansi are other cities where suspected cases of work pressure deaths have been reported.

Tarun Saxena, Sushant Chakravarty, and Sadaf Fatima all posted in the BFSI sector lost their lives allegedly due to work pressure.

Saxena in his early 40s worked with Bajaj Finance as an area manager in Jhansi found dead on September 30. He committed suicide due to the alleged work pressure he faced from his seniors in the past two months. He was reportedly threatened with a salary deduction because of his targets.

In a 5-page suicide note, Saxena mentioned the ordeal, he was going through. According to NDTV, the deceased had not slept for 45 days. The note further adds that he had hardly eaten and was under a lot of stress. He was under pressure from senior managers to meet targets at any cost or quit.

Sadaf Fatmia, an additional deputy vice-president at HDFC Bank’s Vibhuti Khand branch in Lucknow died of a heart attack due to alleged work pressure on September 24. According to the report, she was taken to the hospital after falling from her chair while working in the office. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

In another case of alleged work pressure death, Sushant Chakravarty a deputy manager of a nationalised bank, committed suicide by jumping off the Atal Setu in Mumbai on September 30.