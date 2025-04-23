Air India Express announces leadership change, Campbell Wilson steps down

In a significant leadership transition, Nipun Aggarwal will take over as CEO of Air India Express, succeeding Campbell Wilson.

Wilson Campbell has stepped down as chair of Air India’s low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express. Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial officer, is set to replace him in this role.

Additionally, Wilson will also be replaced on the board of Air India Express by Basil Kwauk, Air India's COO. Aggarwal and Kwauk will retain their existing roles, as per the memo sent by Wilson.

Nipun Aggarwal joined Air India in January 2022 after leading the acquisition of Air India for Tata Sons. As Chief Commercial Officer, he led several important functions at Air India, including aircraft acquisition and financing, product development, strategy and planning, sales and marketing, loyalty, revenue management, network planning and scheduling, strategic procurement, strategic alliances, and M&A. He is at the forefront of driving transformation, change management, and merger integration activities across the Air India group. Aggarwal is also the chairman of Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS) and a member of the board of directors for Air India Express, AIX Connect, and Tata Electronics.

Aggarwal has more than 28 years of experience across industries and has held multiple roles across corporate finance, M&A, financing, strategy, business development, and operations.

Before Air India, Aggarwal worked as Senior Vice President at Tata Sons, where he played a pivotal role in the strategic transformation of several Tata group companies between 2017 and 2022 as part of the Group Chairman and Group CFO Office. Aggarwal led several marquee acquisitions and corporate restructuring projects at Tata Sons. He has also served on the board of several Tata group companies, including Tata Housing, Tata Value Homes, Tata Projects, Tata Power Odisha Discoms, and Tata Urban Infrastructure.

Aggarwal has also worked in investment banking with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in corporate banking at Standard Chartered Bank, and as a Commercial Advisor with BP PLC. He started his career with Larsen & Toubro as a Graduate Engineer Trainee.

He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Calcutta and a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering.