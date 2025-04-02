Air India Express CHRO Anjali Chatterjee retires after 38 years of impactful service

Anjali Chatterjee held the role of CHRO at Air India Express from October 2023 until her retirement in 2025.

After an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades, Anjali Chatterjee, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Air India Express, has retired from her role.

Chatterjee, who took on the CHRO position of Air India Express in October 2023, announced her retirement in a LinkedIn post, reflecting on her remarkable journey and expressing gratitude for the opportunities and relationships that have defined her career.

“Today marks a significant milestone as I retire from the Tata Group after an incredible journey spanning ~38 years,” she wrote. “As I reflect on this momentous day, my heart is filled with immense gratitude and a sense of blessing for all the opportunities I have been fortunate enough to experience and most importantly the love and the amazing camaraderie I have experienced throughout my career.”

Before joining Air India Express, Chatterjee served as CHRO at AirAsia India for over five years. Throughout her tenure in both organisations, she played a pivotal role in aligning people strategies with evolving business needs, ensuring that talent management and cultural transformation remained at the forefront of organizational growth.

Chatterjee’s leadership was marked by her ability to build inclusive, high-performing teams, and her focus on empowering employees to thrive in dynamic environments. Her departure marks the end of an era, not only for Air India Express but for the broader aviation and HR community in India.

As she steps into her next chapter, Chatterjee is enthusiastic about embracing new ventures and personal pursuits. “The prospect of exploring new ventures or simply taking the time to enjoy life by reading, travelling and making new connections is exhilarating,” she shared.

Significantly, she also expressed a deep commitment to mentoring and empowering women leaders. “The world needs more women leaders, and I am committed to supporting and nurturing their growth. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic future.”

Air India Express, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, is a key player in the Indian aviation landscape, operating as a low-cost carrier with its headquarters in Gurgaon, Haryana.

As Anjali Chatterjee steps away from corporate life, she leaves behind a legacy of leadership, empathy, and purpose-driven HR excellence.