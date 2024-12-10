Amazon India’s head of consumer electronics resigns

Amazon India’s head of consumer electronics Ranjit Babu has reportedly resigned after serving in this role for nearly three years. Babu has been working with Amazon for more than a decade, including his stint at Cloudtail. His resignation marks another high-profile exit amidst a series of senior-level departures at the e-commerce giant.

Before Babu, Manish Tiwary the country head of Amazon India resigned in August. These resignations come at a critical time when the e-commerce company is facing increased competition and preparing to launch its quick commerce service, 'Tez'.

Also Read:

How to foster an inclusive workplace for persons with disabilities: Insights from Liju Thomas, Director-HR, Amazon

Ranjit Babu who started his career as a systems analyst at Pan Arab Research Center, joined Amazon in 2013. Initially, he worked as a manager in sales and business development and later served in various leadership roles.

Before his tenure at Amazon, he worked with Nokia, starting as a sales manager and later becoming the national key account manager. He also had a stint at Karadi Tales Company.