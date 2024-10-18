News: Apple to see leadership shift, chief people officer Carol Surface to step down

Apple chief people officer Carol Surface is stepping down just after 20 months of joining the company.
Apple’s recently appointed chief people officer Carol Surface is reportedly stepping down just 20 months after her appointment to the role. Carol joined Apple in 2023 from Medtronic, where she spent nearly 10 years as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. 

Deirdre O’Brien, an Apple veteran of more than 30 years who previously led the People team and Retail, will again take responsibility after Carol’s exit from the company. Carol was the first to hold the Chief People Officer role, introduced to streamline HR operations under a dedicated leader.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple employees were notified of Carol’s departure on Wednesday. 

As chief people officer, Carol managed to support the connection, development, and care of Apple’s employees worldwide. Her team oversaw functions including talent development and Apple University, recruiting, employee relations and experience, benefits, compensation, and inclusion and diversity.

Previously, Carol served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Best Buy. She also held a series of international human resources leadership roles at PepsiCo based in New York, Hong Kong, and Dubai. 

Carol earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Castleton University, and a doctorate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Central Michigan University.

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

