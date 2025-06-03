ApplyBoard lays off over 150 employees amid broader tech sector turbulence

The list of companies downsizing their workforce continues to grow, and the latest to join is unicorn edtech platform ApplyBoard, which has announced significant layoffs.

Canadian edtech unicorn ApplyBoard has joined the growing list of companies announcing layoffs, cutting over 150 jobs in a move that shocked many within the organisation and the wider tech community.

According to multiple LinkedIn posts, the layoffs were communicated on Monday morning, with teams across departments affected. The company, which provides a platform for global student mobility and recently expanded its footprint in Europe, has not issued an official statement detailing the reasons behind the decision.

ApplyBoard’s layoffs come on the heels of similar workforce reductions at major global firms, including LinkedIn and McKinsey, underscoring the continued volatility in both the technology and education sectors. While the company had experienced rapid growth fueled by aggressive funding and international expansion, this episode serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of responsible hiring and sustainable growth strategies.

The decision highlights a recurring issue in today’s startup ecosystem: overhiring based on inflated valuations and short-term market optimism, often without a solid financial cushion, can have profound real-world consequences.

While this is a difficult moment for the ApplyBoard team, many are rallying in support of those affected. Industry peers are sharing job leads, offering referrals, and opening doors to new opportunities.

“To those impacted — your work, talent, and resilience at ApplyBoard will continue to be your biggest strengths,” one LinkedIn post read. “This may be a difficult chapter, but it could also be the beginning of a new, more rewarding journey,” reads a LinkedIn post.

Layoffs, though unsettling, reflect the changing dynamics of the global tech landscape — from shifting investor sentiment to evolving user preferences and market demands. For those navigating this transition, it's a time to reassess, upskill, and move forward with renewed purpose.