Boeing India lays off 180 employees amid global workforce reduction

Boeing has reportedly laid off around 180 employees in India, primarily from its Engineering & Technology Center in Bengaluru. This move is part of the US aircraft manufacturer’s previously announced global workforce reduction. The company has not issued an official statement regarding the India layoffs.

India remains a crucial market for Boeing, which currently employs about 7,000 people in the country. While some roles have been eliminated, new ones have also been created, according to a source. The reduction in India is said to be measured, with a focus on maintaining customer service, safety, and quality standards.

Boeing’s wholly-owned engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru is one of its largest facilities outside the US. The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC), which also operates in Chennai, undertakes advanced aerospace projects for global operations.

Meanwhile, in a significant development last month, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) delivered its 300th AH-64 Apache attack helicopter fuselage from its Hyderabad facility. These fuselages are supplied to the US Army and other global customers, including the Indian Army, which has six on order. The Indian Air Force currently operates 22 AH-64E Apaches.

This milestone underscores Boeing’s continued partnership with India’s defence ecosystem and its commitment to advancing indigenous manufacturing, even as it navigates global headwinds.

