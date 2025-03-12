Deel acquires Safeguard Global to strengthen global payroll capabilities

With this acquisition, Deel continues to enhance its infrastructure, ensuring faster, more efficient, and more flexible payroll solutions for international businesses.

Leading payroll and HR company Deel has acquired Safeguard Global’s payroll division, bringing its entire payroll team under Deel’s umbrella. This acquisition strengthens Deel’s ability to execute large-scale global payroll projects and enhances its enterprise solutions.

Safeguard Global operates in 140+ markets, processing over 2.4 million payslips annually with an 80%+ first-time approval rate per payroll cycle. Its expertise in serving global enterprises—including FICO, Hypertherm, and Jacobs—will now integrate with Deel’s technology and infrastructure.

A statement from Deel highlights that combining Safeguard’s payroll expertise with Deel’s advanced payroll technology will create a seamless and scalable solution for global businesses. Additionally, as Safeguard is an innovation and service partner of Workday, the acquisition will deepen Deel’s existing partnership with Workday, offering joint customers enhanced access to Workday’s functionalities.

Following the acquisition, Safeguard’s payroll customers will benefit from Deel’s extensive global presence, owned infrastructure, and native payroll engines, leading to greater efficiency, control, flexibility, and faster payroll cycles. Deel will also continue to support Safeguard Global’s existing and future international payroll customers.

This marks Deel’s 11th acquisition, following recent purchases of Assemble, Hofy, PaySpace, Atlantic Money, and Zavvy, further solidifying its position as a leader in the global payroll and HR space.