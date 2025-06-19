HDFC Bank CHRO Vinay Razdan resigns

Vinay Razdan, who joined HDFC Bank in 2018, has served as CHRO for seven years.

HDFC Bank has announced the resignation of its Chief Human Resources Officer, Vinay Razdan, effective June 18, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, the bank stated that it has accepted Razdan’s resignation with effect from the close of business hours on June 18. The reason for his departure was not disclosed. HDFC Bank is yet to announce Razdan's succeesor.

Razdan, who joined HDFC Bank in 2018, has served as CHRO for seven years. Prior to this, he held the same role at Idea Cellular. He had joined Idea in 2006 and spearheaded several transformational initiatives there.

According to his resignation letter dated June 2, Razdan mentioned he would serve a three-month notice period and proceed on ‘gardening leave’—a practice where employees are relieved from active duties during the notice period—unless instructed otherwise by the bank.

An HR veteran of 30 years, Razdan has rich, vast, and varied experience across sectors such as FMCG, IT Services and Telecommunications. He has held leadership positions with marquee organisations such as ITC Ltd, HCL Technologies and Idea Cellular Ltd. Under Mr. Razdan's leadership, some of these organisations were recognised as great places to work.

Razdan is an alumnus of Delhi University and holds a postgraduate qualification in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from XLRI, Jamshedpur.