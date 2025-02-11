News: HRTech company Phenom acquires EDGE

The acquisition is aimed to strengthen AI-powered resource planning solutions for the Global Capability Center Market (GCC).
Phenom, an AI company specialising in HR, announced the acquisition of EDGE, a resource management and talent mobility platform. The acquisition of the Bengaluru-based company strengthens Phenom’s workforce intelligence solutions for the professional services industry and global capability centers (GCC).

With this acquisition, Phenom aims to double its workforce within the next two years across its existing offices in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Bengaluru, with plans to add more locations across the country.

The EDGE acquisition adds advanced resource planning capabilities to the Phenom platform. This further strengthens the ability of Phenom to deliver solutions suited to different industries’ talent needs, helping companies execute strategic workforce planning at scale.

Phenom announces acquisition of Tydy

“Phenom has been on our radar for several years due to their focus on AI and talent intelligence for a variety of HR applications across different industries,” said Sharath Hari, Vice President at the Everest Group analyst firm. “This acquisition is a logical next step to support their verticalization strategy.”

“In the face of rapidly developing AI innovations, organisations must level up their workforces to remain competitive,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder, Phenom. 

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

