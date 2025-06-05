India sees 24% YoY rise in diversity hiring: foundit report

Consumer electronics and logistics and transportation sectors led the hiring momentum, with a noticeable shift towards senior management roles as a key area of focus.

White-collar hiring in India is showing strong momentum, with a 2% month-over-month (MoM) and a significant year-over-year (YoY) growth, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker—a monthly report by the job platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME).

Leading this surge is the consumer electronics sector, which saw a remarkable 70% YoY spike, while the logistics & transportation sector fueled MoM growth with a 5% uptick. Senior management roles emerged as a key focus area, registering the highest year-over-year (YoY) growth at 36%, signaling robust leadership hiring. Among cities, Mumbai stood out with the strongest YoY growth at 23%. These trends reflect growing sectoral resilience, innovation, and a strategic push towards long-term, sustainable workforce development.

“The consistent rise in white-collar hiring reflects India’s shifting economic landscape and the growing demand for skilled talent,” said Anupama Bhimrajka, VP Marketing at foundit. “From leadership to entry-level roles, industries are showing resilience and agility, with metros leading the way and tier-2 cities quickly gaining ground. Encouragingly, diversity hiring has evolved into a strategic priority, with organisations embedding inclusion into core HR practices to drive meaningful representation for women, Persons with Disabilities, and other underrepresented groups.”

Diversity & Inclusion Hiring Trends – May 2025

Over the past two years, diversity hiring in India has evolved from a compliance-driven mandate to a strategic workforce priority, growing by 53%. Women have seen the most significant gains, particularly in early-career and mid-level roles. Hiring for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) has also improved, albeit modestly, supported by more inclusive workplace designs. With structured DEI frameworks now widely adopted, diversity hiring is firmly embedded in mainstream HR strategies, driving sustained growth.

Steady Progress in Diversity Hiring Despite Temporary Slowdown

Despite positive year-over-year (YoY) growth, the month-over-month (MoM) change for May 2025 showed a slight decline of 2%, indicating a temporary slowdown in hiring momentum. However, this minor dip does not overshadow the consistent efforts and ongoing commitment to advancing diversity hiring over the past year.

The category-wise breakdown of diversity hiring highlights representation across key groups. Women constitute the largest share at 68%, reflecting a strong emphasis on gender diversity in hiring practices. Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) account for 5%, indicating ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusion. The broader Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) category —which now includes LGBTQIA+ individuals, women, PwDs, and other underrepresented groups—stands at 27%.

The share of women in diversity hiring grew from 53% to 68% this year, reflecting a strong focus on gender inclusion. Meanwhile, hiring for persons with disabilities (PwD) rose from 2% to 5%, highlighting an expanding commitment to inclusive talent acquisition.

Full Stack Developer Role Leads the Way in D&I Hiring Trends

The IT-Software & Services sector grew its share of diversity hiring from 19% to 23%, while BFSI dipped from 30% to 21% over the last year. Sectors like e-commerce, retail, telecom, FMCG, and manufacturing are advancing on their DEI journeys, with manufacturing and automotive showing promising shifts towards gender inclusion through automation, smart factories, and targeted upskilling.

Location-wise Trends in Diversity Hires

Metro cities continue to lead women-centric hiring, driven by proactive initiatives in BFSI and IT leadership pipelines. Mumbai and Pune are at the forefront, offering structured return-to-work programs and implementing diversity quotas in mid-to-senior management roles. Interestingly, tier-2 cities such as Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Chandigarh are rapidly catching up through targeted skilling programs and the development of women-led entrepreneurship zones—demonstrating that inclusive hiring is no longer confined to metro corridors.

In terms of hiring Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru are leading the way, with Mumbai and Pune following closely, particularly in roles across operations, HR, and government contracts. Among tier-2 cities, Coimbatore and Indore have emerged as champions of disability inclusion, often supported by state incentives and partnerships with local NGOs.

Experience-Based Hiring Trends: Mixed Momentum Across Levels

Hiring trends across experience levels reveal a strong year-on-year trajectory, despite minor month-on-month fluctuations. Entry-level roles (0–3 years of experience) saw a slight 3% MoM dip but maintained robust 19% YoY growth, reflecting sustained demand for early-career talent. Mid-level professionals (4–6 years) witnessed a 3% MoM increase and a solid 16% YoY rise. Those with 7–10 years of experience recorded a marginal 2% MoM decline yet posted an impressive 31% YoY jump—indicating a growing need for experienced, hands-on professionals.

Hiring for candidates with 11–15 years of experience remained steady MoM, with a 12% YoY increase. Interestingly, demand for senior professionals (over 15 years) rose by 4% MoM but declined 8% YoY, pointing to a more selective approach in leadership hiring.