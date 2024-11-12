India’s gig economy hits a six-year high with 1.2 million roles this festive season

Driven by a booming retail environment, evolving customer expectations, increased consumer spending, the expansion of e-commerce, and the growing trend of ‘just-in-time’ hiring collectively contributed to the highest demand for gig workers in six years.

According to Avsar’s latest ‘Gig Workers Report’ there has been a remarkable trend in India’s workforce—over 1.2 million gig roles were posted during the 2024 festive season. Reflecting on hiring trends over the past five years, the report reveals a consistent increase in gig roles, driven by the rise of e-commerce, tech advancements, and the transition to flexible, on-demand roles post-pandemic.

The report further reveals that this year, gig worker demand surged by 10%, pushing the total demand to 22% as compared to 12% in 2023, followed by 18% in 2022, 15% in 2021, 10% in 2020, and 8% in 2019, respectively.

Businesses also realize the operational efficiency of scaling up and down with gig roles rather than permanent hires, especially during peak times.

Tier 2 cities like Surat, Jaipur, and Lucknow are rapidly becoming key hubs for gig hiring, showing a strong demand increase of 12% to 15%. Whereas metro cities like Mumbai (20%), Delhi NCR (18%), and Bengaluru (15%) still lead in overall numbers, accounting for 53% of demand, the shift toward Tier 2 cities highlights the expanding reach of the gig economy beyond traditional urban areas.

Companies are offering higher pay for gig roles to attract talent in a competitive market this season. Field technicians earn up to Rs. 35,000 monthly, while customer support executives and delivery personnel earn between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 28,000. This pay rise reflects a combination of factors, including a shortage of skilled workers in high-demand roles and the need for businesses to meet rising service expectations during the festive season, making gig work more appealing for skilled professionals.

The report highlights that logistics, retail, and customer support roles dominate this season’s demand. Logistics roles account for 35% of all gig jobs, followed by retail and e-commerce at 28%, and customer support at 15%.

Beyond delivery and customer support, Avsar’s report identifies emerging demand for warehouse workers, cashiers, retail assistants, and field technicians. In fact, delivery roles alone account for 40% of total gig postings, a testament to how vital logistics roles have become in meeting consumer expectations during the holiday season.

The report also reveals a notable increase in sustainability-focused roles, with green gig jobs now making up 5% of total postings. Companies are increasingly looking for talent to help achieve their environmental goals, showing that eco-conscious values are becoming part of India’s growing gig economy. Part-time roles in technology and other specialized, project-based roles are also on the rise, showing that gig work is diversifying beyond traditional roles.

Navneet Singh, Founder & CEO of Avsar, said, “This festive season, we’re seeing more than just a spike in gig roles—it’s a transformation in how people and companies are approaching work. Gig jobs are now a preferred choice, offering individuals flexibility, strong earnings, and meaningful roles while giving businesses the agility to thrive during peak times. It’s exciting to see gig work becoming a viable, long-term career path for many, with roles that also reflect growing values around sustainability. We believe the gig economy is evolving into something lasting and impactful for India’s workforce. At Avsar, we are committed to bridging the gap between businesses and skilled talent, ensuring that gig workers benefit from the economic opportunities available during this peak season.”