L&T Technology Services secures $80 million deal from US-based industrial manufacturer

Under the multiyear pact, LTTS to set up CoE for Digital Products & Services and Data Management.

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a global leader in engineering and technology services, announced securing a multiyear, $80 million deal with a US-based manufacturer of industrial products and solutions.

This strategic partnership will accelerate the client’s digital transformation through the integration of advanced technologies, including connected products and the digital thread, paving the way for greater innovation at scale.

This deal in the Sustainability segment will see LTTS establish a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE) in India, which will act as a global innovation hub enabling the client to focus on digital transformation and comprehensive product lifecycle management (PLM). This initiative is designed not only to support the client’s transformation journey but also to enable the expansion of their global footprint, particularly in new age and digital technologies that are redefining industries worldwide.

“By combining AI-powered insights, digitally connected solutions, business-driven automation, and our deep engineering expertise, we aim to enable the client to bring high-quality products to market faster, ultimately delivering greater value to their customers,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services and nasscom Executive Council Member.