Paradox acquires Eqtble, ushering in the next era of AI and people analytics

In a strategic move to enhance its AI-powered recruiting platform, Paradox, a leading conversational AI company, has acquired people analytics platform Eqtble. This acquisition is poised to revolutionize the HR tech space by merging Paradox’s conversational AI capabilities with Eqtble’s expertise in people data, empowering businesses to make smarter workforce decisions.

Paradox, known for automating recruiting and hiring for global employers like Chipotle, 7-Eleven, General Motors, and Nestlé, has long been a pioneer in the talent acquisition space. The company’s AI-powered platform has helped nearly 1,000 clients automate tasks such as interview scheduling and candidate interactions, significantly reducing the time and costs associated with hiring. In 2024 alone, Paradox's AI assistant handled the scheduling of more than 20 million interviews and powered over 1 billion AI-driven interactions with candidates in over 30 languages.

"AI is the future of talent acquisition – and the foundation of useful AI is high-quality data," said Adam Godson, CEO of Paradox. "We've always believed that conversations are the UI of the future, and we see an opportunity to create a data foundation that powers people intelligence in a conversational, frictionless way." The acquisition of Eqtble allows Paradox to integrate advanced people analytics into its platform, offering businesses a seamless, data-driven approach to recruitment.

Founded in 2021, Eqtble is a people analytics platform designed to help organizations make better workforce decisions through data insights. The platform’s robust data model and analytics engine integrate seamlessly with recruiting and HR systems, providing actionable insights into talent acquisition and employee performance. Eqtble was founded by People Analytics experts Joseph Ifiegbu, Ethan Veres, and Gabe Horwitz, who bring nearly 30 years of combined experience in the field. Ifiegbu, who previously held people analytics roles at Snap and WeWork, will continue to lead the Eqtble team within Paradox.

"As practitioners, we constantly experienced the pain of accessing workforce insights and thought: 'Who better to solve this than people who understand the challenges firsthand?'" said Ifiegbu. "We're thrilled to help accelerate Paradox's mission and AI vision, bringing powerful people insights to the fingertips of talent acquisition and HR leaders — all through the simple, frictionless conversational experiences that make Paradox so special."

The acquisition represents a major leap forward in the HR tech industry, combining the strengths of two cutting-edge companies to create a comprehensive solution for talent acquisition and people analytics. Paradox’s conversational AI platform, known for its ease of use and efficiency, will now be enhanced with Eqtble’s sophisticated data analytics capabilities, allowing clients to create simple, accessible dashboards that integrate data from various HR and recruiting systems. This integration will enable talent acquisition and HR leaders to make data-driven decisions in real-time, ultimately improving business outcomes.

Both teams are already working together to execute on the product vision, with plans to release a fully-integrated solution later this year. The combination of Paradox’s conversational AI with Eqtble’s data analytics will provide businesses with a frictionless, intelligent platform to streamline talent acquisition, enhance employee experience, and drive better workforce decisions.

With this acquisition, Paradox is positioning itself as a leader in the evolving intersection of AI and people analytics, helping organizations leverage data to optimize their hiring processes and improve overall business performance. As AI continues to reshape the HR landscape, this strategic move will undoubtedly set the stage for further innovation in the field.