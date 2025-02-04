Salesforce to cut 1,000 jobs, impacted employees can reapply internally

1,000 out - but an unknown number of AI salespeople in?

American cloud-based software company, Salesforce is planning to cut 1,000 jobs, according to a Bloomberg News report. However, the leading maker of customer management software is reportedly on a hiring spree for salespersons focused on its new AI agent products.

The Bloomberg report indicated that displaced employees could be absorbed if they apply for other positions within the company. It was not mentioned in the report which divisions would be affected the most by the firing, but it seems that affected employees with transferable skills will have a chance to regain employment.

Salesforce, which is keen on maintaining profit margins after facing investors’ pressure, had about 73,000 employees as of January 2024 fiscal. The company laid off about 700 employees in January 2024 and another 300 in July 2024.

In December 2024, Salesforce closed over 1,000 paid deals for AgentForce, its platform for creating virtual representations powered by AI, according to its CEO Marc Benioff.

The software company, in a company event, previewed improvements for how businesses could build bots for recruiting, customer service, and other specific tasks on its platform.

Salesforce has not made any official announcement till now about the latest layoffs. However, it is likely to make announcement about its fourth-quarter earnings around the end of February 2025.

The massive tech layoffs that followed the pandemic clearly are not over. Tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta have all continued to trim their workforce in the last two years.

Just last month, Meta announced to cut about 5% of its workforce. Its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, terming 2025 to “be an intense year”, informed employees about the decision to “move out low performers faster” in a memo posted on Meta’s internal workplace forum.

As of February 4, 2025, based on Layoffs.fyi findings, 30 companies have laid off as many as 6,003 employees from their workforce.