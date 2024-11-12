Semiconductor sector to create 1M+ jobs: Top roles in demand

Engineers, operators, technicians, and specialists in quality control, procurement, and materials engineering will be in demand.

The semiconductor industry is poised to generate 1 million jobs across varied sectors by 2026, a significant boost to the employment landscape. This demand is expected to be seen in various categories, including an estimated 300,000 jobs in chip semiconductor fabrication, around 200,000 positions in ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and additional roles in chip design, software development, system circuits, and manufacturing supply chain management.

The need for a skilled workforce spans roles like engineers, operators, technicians, and specialists in quality control, procurement, and materials engineering, emphasising India's strategy to build a robust semiconductor talent pipeline by 2026.

India's semiconductor market size was valued at USD 29.84 billion in FY2023 and it is anticipated to reach USD 79.20 billion by FY2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.55% throughout the forecast period from FY2024 to FY2031.

To strengthen the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the Budget allocated Rs1,500 crore for electronic chip manufacturing plants, Rs100 crore for electronic display production, and Rs900 crore for upgrading the semiconductor laboratory in Mohali.

The government has approved the Semicon India program with a total outlay of Rs76,000 crore to establish a robust semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The initiative is designed to offer financial assistance to companies investing in semiconductor production, display manufacturing, and design infrastructure. It supports India’s goal of becoming a major force in the global electronics manufacturing sector. These chips are crucial for powering key technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and renewable energy.

In addition to the government backing the semiconductor industry, numerous private companies have disclosed intentions to invest in building new semiconductor assembly and testing facilities in India. This action is set to trigger a significant revolution in India’s semiconductor sector, creating many high-tech and construction job openings in tandem. Some key jobs in the semiconductor industry are Process Integration Engineer, Semiconductor Wafer Inspector, Technical Specialist, Preventative Maintenance (PM) Technician, Design Engineer, Process Engineer, Quality Control Specialist, etc.

However, as the industry aims to broaden manufacturing to sustain projected growth, it grapples with a talent deficit. Looking ahead, workforce development programs and skill training will prove pivotal in addressing this challenge.

Commenting on this skill gap challenge, Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services added ‘To ensure a sufficient talent pipeline for the semiconductor, industry reskilling and upskilling become crucial. To reach the target of 1 million skilled employees by 2026 for India to become the semiconductor hub, India will need to upskill 500,000 talents annually. Lastly, offering students real hands-on training through internships is crucial to ensure a steady flow of skilled local talent into India’s nascent semiconductor industry. These internships provide invaluable practical experience, enhancing students' skills and ultimately strengthening India's semiconductor talent pool. Overall, in the next 2-3 years, we expect the investment in skilling and re-skilling to go up by 25%.”.