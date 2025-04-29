Sonata Software secures $73 million AI-led digital Modernisation deal with US TMT Company

Sonata Software, a global leader in Modernisation Engineering, has announced a landmark $73 million, five-year digital transformation deal with a leading US -based company in the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) sector. The strategic engagement underscores Sonata’s growing reputation as a go-to partner for enterprises seeking deep digital capabilities and AI-powered innovation at scale.

This deal, the second-largest in Sonata’s history, reinforces the company’s position as a right-sized transformation partner with the ability to deliver high-impact outcomes through an AI-first approach. The multi-year engagement will enhance the client’s global scalability, accelerate product and service innovation, and optimize IT operations through next-generation modernization engineering.

Under this engagement, Sonata will establish a dedicated AI-enabled Modernisation Engineering Center in India. This center will serve as a digital innovation hub, enabling the US TMT client to transition its legacy systems to modern, scalable, and AI-powered platforms. The program will cover a broad spectrum of critical technology areas including:

Platform Engineering

Cloud Transformation (focused on Amazon Web Services)

Enterprise Applications such as Salesforce and Workday

Cybersecurity and Data Services

Modern Application Development

Built on a strong foundation of automation and scalable engineering practices, the center will help the client boost operational efficiency, reduce time-to-market, and maintain agility across a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software, commented on the achievement, saying: “This is the second-largest deal in Sonata’s history—and a proud milestone for Team Sonata. It reflects our unique positioning as a right-sized partner for enterprises seeking deep modernization capabilities and AI-first transformation. We are excited to help our client unlock new levels of speed, agility, and digital resilience.”

Sonata Software was chosen for the deal due to its proven track record in delivering high-value engineering outcomes, agile delivery models, and deep domain expertise across emerging technologies. The client’s decision to adopt an AI-first outsourcing strategy aligns with the broader industry trend of leveraging intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making to future-proof business operations.

The partnership is expected to significantly advance the client’s digital maturity and innovation capacity, helping it respond to industry disruptions with increased agility and foresight. Sonata’s modular, automation-led framework is also designed to drive down costs while improving the quality and reliability of mission-critical systems.

Following the announcement, shares of Sonata Software Ltd gained as much as 3%, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and long-term growth potential.

This deal marks a significant milestone not just for Sonata Software, but for the broader movement toward AI-led digital modernization in the TMT space—where speed, intelligence, and resilience are becoming the new benchmarks for success.