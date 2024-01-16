Tata Consumer Products acquires Organic India

The acquisition of Organic India marks a significant milestone for Tata Consumer, positioning the conglomerate as a key player in the organic food and herbal supplements market.

In a move to fortify its presence in the thriving Health & Wellness sector, Tata Consumer Products has signed definitive agreements to acquire Organic India, an organic brand spanning food & beverages and herbal & traditional supplements. This acquisition will create a health & wellness platform for Tata Consumer Products.

With a substantial presence in India and the US, Organic India, a more than 25-year-old brand, has a geographical footprint covering over 48 countries.

This acquisition is expected to provide significant synergy benefits in distribution, logistics, and overheads apart from driving portfolio premiumization and unlocking additional channels and new markets.

Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said, “This transaction aligns well with Tata Consumer’s overall strategic objectives and presents exciting market opportunities in the rapidly growing Health & Wellness segment.”