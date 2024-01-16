News: Tata Consumer Products acquires Organic India

Business

Tata Consumer Products acquires Organic India

The acquisition of Organic India marks a significant milestone for Tata Consumer, positioning the conglomerate as a key player in the organic food and herbal supplements market.
Tata Consumer Products acquires Organic India

In a move to fortify its presence in the thriving Health & Wellness sector, Tata Consumer Products has signed definitive agreements to acquire Organic India, an organic brand spanning food & beverages and herbal & traditional supplements. This acquisition will create a health & wellness platform for Tata Consumer Products.

With a substantial presence in India and the US, Organic India, a more than 25-year-old brand, has a geographical footprint covering over 48 countries.

This acquisition is expected to provide significant synergy benefits in distribution, logistics, and overheads apart from driving portfolio premiumization and unlocking additional channels and new markets. 

Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said, “This transaction aligns well with Tata Consumer’s overall strategic objectives and presents exciting market opportunities in the rapidly growing Health & Wellness segment.” 

Read full story

Topics: Business, Strategic HR, #MergersAndAcquisitions

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

National Startup Day: 10 startups that almost failed but are now huge successes

National Startup Day: 10 startups that almost failed but are now huge successes

How to use pulse surveys effectively in a fast-growing business

How to use pulse surveys effectively in a fast-growing business

Ronnie Screwvala’s upGrad eyes $100 Million in new funding round: Report

Ronnie Screwvala’s upGrad eyes $100 Million in new funding round: Report

Piramal Pharma onboards Puneet Rajput as CHRO

Piramal Pharma onboards Puneet Rajput as CHRO

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy