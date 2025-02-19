Tesla on hiring spree in India, showroom launch on the horizon

Tesla’s job posting for a Store Manager hints at the company’s first showroom in Mumbai or Delhi.

Tesla is accelerating its India entry with a major hiring spree, signaling the imminent launch of its first showroom in the country. The electric vehicle (EV) giant has listed multiple job openings on its website and LinkedIn, ranging from customer-facing roles to operational and technical positions in Mumbai and Pune.

Customer support specialist, consumer engagement manager, service advisor, order operations specialist, India sales advisor, store manager, service manager, parts advisor, business operations analyst, delivery operations specialist, service technician, customer support supervisor, PCB Design Engineer-Electronics System are job roles Tesla is looking to hire.

The job posting for a Store Manager particularly stands out, signaling that Tesla is preparing to open its first showroom in either Mumbai or Delhi. Reports indicate that the company has already shortlisted locations in both cities for its flagship stores.

The hiring spree has come almost a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk’s meeting in Washington. It also signals progress in Tesla’s plans to enter the world's third-biggest auto market.

Earlier in 2022, Tesla hired some executives, however, some of them quit the company after Tesla put its India plans on hold back then. With these new developments, it appears that Tesla is now fully committed to establishing its footprint in the Indian EV landscape.