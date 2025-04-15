Toilet paper resignation sparks conversation on workplace appreciation

Feeling unappreciated and undervalued at work, an employee chose an unusual medium to resign—writing their letter on toilet paper.

Resignation letters are a routine part of professional life—a formal way for employees to announce their departure. But now and then, a resignation stands out, offering deeper insights into workplace culture and employee sentiment.

One such unusual resignation went viral recently after Angela Yeoh, a director at a Singapore-based firm, shared her experience on LinkedIn. The letter in question wasn’t written on standard paper—it was scribbled on toilet paper.

"I felt like toilet paper, used when needed, then discarded without a second thought," Angela quoted the departing emplyee.

That line, she says, struck a chord. It wasn’t just a resignation—it was a reflection of how undervalued that employee felt. Angela’s post emphasised the need for genuine workplace appreciation, highlighting that appreciation isn’t just a retention tool—it’s a reflection of how deeply people are valued.

“If people leave feeling undervalued, it’s time to reflect. Small changes in appreciation make a big impact. Start today,” she urged.

She suggests employers to make their employees feel so genuinely appreciated that even when they decide to leave, they walk away with gratitude, not resentment. “That kind of experience doesn’t speak to a lack of loyalty, it speaks volumes about the company’s culture.”

Angela sees appreciation not just a tool for retention. “It’s a reflection of how much a person is valued, not just for what they do but for who they are.”

Other viral resignation moments

This wasn’t the only resignation that caught netizens’ attention. Earlier in January, a resignation letter by Rahul Bairwa went viral when he cited an unusual reason—his inability to afford a smartphone due to his stagnant salary. The iQOO 13, priced at Rs51,999, became a symbol of how uncompetitive compensation can push talented employees away.

And in a truly bizarre incident in China, an employee reportedly lost their job after their pet cat accidentally sent a resignation email while walking across the keyboard—blurring the lines between accidental tech mishaps and employment consequences.