Wipro shuts manufacturing unit, leaving almost hundred workers jobless

A Wipro Enterprises official said, “Despite attempts to continue running the factory, it has become economically unviable.”

Wipro Enterprises has permanently closed one of its manufacturing units in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, leaving several hundred workers without jobs. The closure follows a prolonged workers' strike that began in December 2024, and Wipro cited repeated disruptions and financial losses as reasons behind the decision.

In a statement issued on May 24, 2025, Wipro Enterprises said: “At Wipro Enterprises, we have always prioritised building strong relationships within our communities and ensuring our business operates profitably, responsibly and with integrity. However, due to repeated disruptions and significant losses, including the ongoing strike since December 2024, we have made the difficult decision to close one of our factories in Baddi.”

The industrial town of Baddi, a key manufacturing hub near Solan, has been significantly impacted by this development. According to a report by The Tribune, workers who had been reporting to duty since December 2, 2024, were barred from entering the premises on the morning of May 24, when security personnel informed them of the factory's permanent closure.

The Wipro Employees Union has filed complaints with the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, the Labour and Employment Minister, and the Labour Commissioner, alleging that the company shut down operations without prior notice. Union representatives claimed they had accepted most of the management’s terms during negotiations, but talks broke down over the company’s demand to withdraw police cases registered against employees—something the union viewed as an unfair precondition.

A company official, speaking to The Tribune on condition of anonymity, confirmed: “Despite our efforts to keep the factory operational, this unit has become financially unsustainable. However, our other factory in Baddi continues to perform well and remains an important part of our business.”

While Wipro has assured it will comply with legal obligations and extend support to impacted workers, the closure has left many employees in a state of uncertainty. The exact number of job losses has not been officially disclosed, but union estimates suggest it runs into the hundreds.

As of now, the future of the displaced workers remains unclear, and the closure marks a significant blow to employment in one of the region’s key industrial belts.