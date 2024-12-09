YesMadam fires employees for citing stress at work

Reports suggest the decision came after the company conducted an internal survey to assess employee well-being, leading to immediate layoffs for those who reported stress.

Tech-enabled salon-at-home service provider YesMadam, has reportedly fired employees who cited stress at work. The alleged job cuts followed an internal survey aimed at understanding employee well-being.

The alleged job cut at YesMadam came into effect immediately. Those impacted would receive further details separately.

According to a leaked letter shared on LinkedIn, the company stated, Recently, we surveyed to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately. Thank you for your contributions," reads a leaked letter on LinkedIn.

At this time, YesMadam has not officially commented on the matter. People Matters reached out to the company for confirmation, and further updates are expected by late evening today.

Reactions to YesMadam's alleged actions have been mixed, with many questioning the trustworthiness of workplace surveys and the role of HR in fostering a safe environment.

While workplace surveys are aimed at fostering transparency, improving well-being, and framing policies based on feedback, however, this incident raises a question: Should employees feel safe being truthful in such surveys, or does the risk of repercussions undermine their purpose?