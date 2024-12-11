News: Zepto CHRO Martin Dinesh Gomez steps down

Business

Mumbai-based quick commerce startup Zepto is undergoing significant leadership changes as Martin Dinesh Gomez steps down as Chief Human Resource Officer.
Mumbai-based quick commerce app Zepto’s chief human resource officer (CHRO) Martin Dinesh Gomez has stepped down from his role less than a year after joining. Based out of Bangalore, he joined the quick commerce company in 2024.

Before joining Zepto, Gomez worked with Amazon for more than 11 years, where he last served as HR Leader-Tech Talent Acquisition. He has also worked with Sapient, Accenture, Microsoft, and Thomson Reuters.

After Gomez’s resignation, Zepto reoriented the function as Chief Culture Officer and named Chandan Mendiratta for the post. In this role, he will be responsible for employer engagement and branding.

The Mumbai-based firm secured USD 350 million in funding in November, which included investments from Indian HNIs, family offices, and leading financial institutions.

In August this year, Zepto raised $340 million in a fresh round. It was the second such funding for the grocery startup in 2024. The company also noticed a sharp rise in its valuation from $3.6 billion to $5 billion. Zepto is also hopeful for its IPO plans next year.

Topics: Business, #HRCommunity, #Movements

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

