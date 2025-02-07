Zomato renames itself as 'Eternal' in a strategic rebranding move

Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, is set to undergo a major transformation as it rebrands itself as Eternal Ltd. CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that the board has approved the name change, and he has urged shareholders to support the move.

“If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker from ZOMATO to ETERNAL. Eternal will comprise four major businesses (as of now) – Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure,” said Goyal in a letter.

Explaining the rationale behind the rebranding, Goyal revealed that the idea of 'Eternal' was first introduced internally after the acquisition of Blinkit. “When we acquired Blinkit, we started using “Eternal” (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a signicant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd., the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd.”

According to Goyal, Eternal is a powerful name, and it scares him to his core. “It is a tall order to live up to. Because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox. True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility or the swagger of success. It is forged in the quiet understanding that our immortality stems from our mortality — because the day we think we will last forever simply because we declare it, we begin our end,” he said.

He further adds that this isn’t just a name change; it is a mission statement. “A reminder etched into our identity that we will endure — not because we are here, but because we need to get there.”