Zomato’s Global Head of Finance & CFO Hyperpure Hemal Jain resigns

Zomato's leadership sees another shakeup as Hemal Jain, the Global Head of Finance and CFO of Hyperpure, resigns after a 6-year tenure.

Zomato’s global head of finance and chief financial officer of its business-to-business grocery supply vertical Hyperpure Hemal Jain resigned, marking the end of 6 years at the grocery delivery firm.

The company informed the stock exchanges that her resignation would come into effect on January 31. Jain, who joined Zomato in 2018, announced her resignation "to explore other opportunities."

Jain was responsible for leading business finance (category finance, sales finance, supply chain finance), FP&A, central procurement, finance operations and business control & processes - for all the Zomato & Blinkit businesses along with the team of highly energetic and passionate 130+ team members.

Jain’s resignation is the third departure of senior management at Zomato over the last few months after Akriti Chopra who resigned in September. She served the company for 13-years. Chopra joined Zomato in 2011 as senior finance and operations manager and later served as chief financial officer (CFO) until 2020, when Akshant Goyal took over.

Jain's departure follows closely after Zomato received an Rs 803 crore demand notice from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities, a claim the company intends to challenge.