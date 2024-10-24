C-Suite shuffle: Top CEO appointments and transitions

The recent wave of CEO appointments showcases important trends in the business world. Companies are prioritising succession planning and actively seeking talented leaders to ensure smooth transitions and support future growth as experienced executives retire or move on.

Many of the new CEOs bring strong backgrounds in digital technology, highlighting a commitment to innovation and digital transformation. This shift indicates that organisations are eager to leverage technology to stay competitive.

These appointments also reflect a focus on global expansion, with companies bringing in leaders who have international experience to help them navigate and thrive in complex global markets.

JP Morgan Chase India has appointed Pranav Chawda as CEO for a three-year term, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Chawda, previously head of the bank's commercial banking unit, succeeds Prabhdev Singh, who resigned in June before completing his term. According to Kaustubh Kulkarni, senior country officer for India and vice chairman for Asia Pacific, Chawda’s expertise will be crucial in advancing the corporate banking business and leveraging growth opportunities in India.

Sajith Sivanandan, head of Disney+ Hotstar, has stepped down following the merger of Disney’s Indian streaming operations with Reliance's JioCinema. The merger aligns with Disney's efforts to solidify its foothold in India’s competitive streaming market. Sivanandan’s departure marks a significant leadership shift, as Disney restructures to optimise its Indian streaming strategy

TTK Prestige elevates Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan to Managing Director. Previously serving as the CEO, Venkatesh will succeed Chandru Kalro, the outgoing MD, enhancing the company's leadership team. Prior to joining TTK Prestige, Venkatesh held key positions in various esteemed organisations, contributing to his extensive expertise in the industry.

Bandhan Bank has announced the appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Sengupta, who accepted the position on October 9, confirmed his intention to step down from his other roles to comply with RBI’s conditions. He is expected to take charge by November 10, 2024.

JSW Infra appoints Rinkesh Roy as new CEO. JSW Infrastructure has named Rinkesh Roy as the new Joint Managing Director and CEO, effective November 8, 2024. The move follows the resignation of Arun Maheshwari, who will step down from his position on November 7 and transition into a non-executive role. Maheshwari will continue to serve on the board and support the company in a new capacity within the JSW Group.

Amway has appointed Michael Nelson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Nelson succeeds Milind Pant, who held the position since January 2019. Nelson has held key roles across various disciplines, including Strategy, Supply Chain, and Human Resources. His extensive background positions him to lead nearly 14,000 employees and support one million Amway Business Owners worldwide.

Sony Pictures Entertainment appoints Ravi Ahuja as new CEO. Ravi Ahuja will succeed Tony Vinciquerra as CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment in January. Currently the chairman of global television and COO, Ahuja will report to Sony Group Chairman Kenichiro Yoshida and Chief Operating and Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki, according to a statement from Sony.

ThoughtSpot appoints Ketan Karkhanis as CEO. Ketan joins from Salesforce, where he was Executive VP and General Manager of the Sales Cloud, generating over $7 billion last year. He previously served as COO of Turvo and led Salesforce Einstein Analytics, growing it to over $300 million with 30,000 users.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong will join the board of Air India following its merger with Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and SIA, on November 12. Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji will also be joining the Air India board, as per reports.

K.V.S. Manian has been appointed managing director and CEO of Federal Bank, following a 25-year career at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Manian was instrumental in Kotak's transition from an NBFC to a major private sector bank.

Nike CEO John Donahoe will step down on October 13, with longtime company leader Elliott Hill stepping out of retirement to replace him. Donahoe, who has led Nike since 2020, will stay on as an advisor until January.

Bhumika Group, a North India-based real estate developer, has named Siddharth Katyal as its new Chief Executive Officer. Katyal, with 17 years of leadership experience, previously held senior roles at Omaxe, Imperia Structures, and Earth Infrastructures. A Delhi University graduate and PGDBM holder from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, Katyal will drive Bhumika Group's growth and expansion into Rajasthan and NCR.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for Nehal Vora’s appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The regulatory approval was confirmed in SEBI’s letter dated August 29, 2024.

Fossil Group has named Franco Fogliato as its new CEO, effective September 18. He succeeds Jeffrey Boyer, who will return to his role as Chief Operating Officer and step down from the board. Fogliato, formerly President and CEO of Salomon, brings extensive experience in sportswear and apparel.

Shriram Capital has appointed Subhasri as its Managing Director and CEO, effective 1st September. Previously serving as Joint MD, Subhasri has been with the Shriram Group since 1991, playing a key role in its growth and expansion.

Railway Board Names First Dalit Chairman. Satish Kumar is an Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officer, and the first Dalit Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. He will take over on 1st September, succeeding Jaya Varma Sinha, who retires on 31st August.

Swiggy Instamart appoints Amitesh Jha as CEO: Jha succeeds Phani Kishan, who will now lead Swiggy's Central Growth unit. Jha, formerly at Flipkart, played a pivotal role in mainstreaming e-commerce in India and recently led the company’s growth initiatives. He is an IIT Delhi graduate with an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

3i Infotech appoints Raj Ahuja as the new CEO: With over 30 years of leadership across IT, FinTech, and Banking, Ahuja will drive the company’s global strategy and operations. He has held senior roles at Yes Bank, Jio Financial Services, and Wipro.

Sify Technologies appoints Sharad Agarwal as CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited: Sify Technologies Limited has appointed C R Srinivasan as CEO of Sify Digital Services Limited. With over 30 years in telecom, IT, and cybersecurity, Srinivasan previously led Tata Communications’ Cloud and Cybersecurity units and co-founded Sevenstrata IT Services.

Cognizant appoints Infosys' Rajesh Varrier as global head of operations and C&MD India: Cognizant has appointed Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations, effective September 2, 2024, and as Chairman & Managing Director, India, from October 1, 2024. He will replace Rajesh Nambiar, who is joining NASSCOM as president. Varrier, an Executive Vice President based in Bangalore, will focus on operations, delivery excellence, and expanding Cognizant’s footprint in India. Previously EVP at Infosys, Varrier will report to CEO Ravi Kumar S and drive key company transformation initiatives.

Vedanta Aluminium appoints Fabio Martins as CEO, Billets product group: Vedanta Aluminium has appointed Fabio Roberto Martins as CEO of Billets. Starting immediately, Martins will oversee the aluminium billets product group, aiming to enhance production efficiency and expand capacity to 1.2 million tonnes annually. With over 26 years at Alcoa, Martins brings significant operational and strategic expertise.

Nestle appoints Laurent Freixe as new CEO, succeeding Mark Schneider: Nestlé has appointed Laurent as CEO, effective September 1. Currently, CEO of Zone Latin America, Freixe will also be nominated for the Board of Directors at the 2025 AGM. He succeeds Mark Schneider, who is stepping down after eight years. Freixe, with a career at Nestlé since 1986, has led key regions and driven growth.

Expleo Solutions Limited appoints Phani Tangirala as New Managing Director & CEO: Expleo Solutions has named Phani Tangirala as Managing Director and CEO, effective August 1, 2024. Tangirala, who has been with Expleo since 2010 and was previously COO, will drive market expansion and global growth.

nasscom appoints Rajesh Nambiar as President Designate: Rajesh will succeed Debjani Ghosh, who completes her tenure in November 2024. Former Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India, Rajesh brings extensive experience from TCS, IBM, Ciena, and Cognizant. He will focus on advancing AI initiatives, talent development, and driving growth in India’s tech sector. Ghosh welcomed Nambiar, confident in his ability to enhance Nasscom’s influence and leadership.

UNO Minda appoints Ramesh KS as new CEO of ECS-2 domain: UNO Minda has appointed Ramesh KS as CEO of its ECS-2 domain, effective August 17, 2024. Reporting to Chairman Nirmal Kumar Minda, Ramesh joins from Ather Energy, bringing 32 years of expertise in operations, engineering, and business development. His experience includes EV manufacturing and supply chain management.

RBI appoints Sukumaran Nair as CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Salee Sukumaran Nair as Managing Director and CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, effective for a three-year term pending shareholder approval. The RBI confirmed the appointment in a letter dated August 16, 2024. Nair, who was previously Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer at SBI, is not related to any existing TMB directors.

Blackstone appoints new CEO for real estate income trust: Wesley LePatner will become CEO of Blackstone’s $56 billion Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) at the end of the year, succeeding Frank Cohen, who will remain as board chair. LePatner, currently COO and a board member, has been with Blackstone since 2014 and helped launch the Core+ business. BREIT’s portfolio now focuses on data centres, rental housing, and industrial markets, shifting away from office properties.

Kodiak Technologies appoints new CEO: Marc Manning has been appointed CEO of Kodiak Technologies, focusing on the development of its heavy-duty Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) for snow removal, unveiled at the 2024 Snow Symposium. Manning’s leadership will accelerate funding and development for the vehicle, which Chang Robotics CEO Matthew Chang claims will deliver 20% more torque than two Cummins X15 diesel engines.