2023 Trends: Startup job offers decrease, MNCs step up hiring in Tier 2, 3 colleges

In 2023, companies such as Religare, Sharekhan, Motilal Oswal, HDFC, and Aditya Birla ranked among some of the top recruiters.

Campus recruitments at Tier 2 and 3 Indian colleges experienced a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in 2023, soaring to 12,050 placements compared to 11,310 the previous year.

The recruitment landscape in 2023 underwent substantial transformations, marked by notable features such as a high employee turnover rate and the integration of cutting-edge technologies like GenAI.

Aligned with the industry's overarching trends, GetWork, an HR Tech platform centred on Tier 2 and 3 colleges, compiled an in-depth report analysing the foremost hiring patterns from January to November 2022 and 2023.

The report delved into data encompassing 262 Tier 2 and 3 colleges, 730 employers, and 190,482 students to derive these insights.

Furthermore, the report highlighted substantial growth in open job listings on GetWork, witnessing an 88 per cent year-on-year surge. Notably, the Banking Finance Securities & Insurance (BFSI) sector led in job openings, trailed by Healthcare, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, and Retail.

The report also outlined the most sought-after job roles in 2023, including Business Development Executive, Data Analyst, Customer Service Executive, and Digital Marketing intern.

CEO & Founder of GetWork, Rahul Veerwal, remarked on the report, attributing the spike in placement figures to the abundant talent available in Tier 2 and 3 colleges and the evolving hiring strategies of corporations. He credited, “the surge to the platform's utilisation of advanced Data Analytics, ensuring precise talent mapping for distinct opportunities and preliminary candidate assessments to develop a robust pipeline for Enterprise clients.”

While startup job offers declined at Tier 2 and 3 colleges, there was a rise in hiring by prominent MNCs like Religare, Sharekhan, Motilal Oswal, HDFC, and Aditya Birla, the top 5 recruiters on GetWork in 2023.

Additionally, the report identified Sanskar Educational Group, Ghaziabad, followed by NDIIT (New Delhi Institute of Information Technology and Management), and Shri Jain College, Ajmer, as the leading Tier 2 and 3 colleges with the highest placements through the platform.

Looking ahead to 2024, Veerwal anticipated robust growth in the BFSI and Healthcare sectors, while EMPI (Engineering, Manufacturing, Process, and Infrastructure) was positioned for substantial expansion.

He projected heightened recruitment in automotive, manufacturing, Oil and Gas, and Infrastructure sectors, underscoring the rising demand for job roles such as AI and ML engineers, Digital Marketers, Healthcare Professionals, and Human Resource managers in the upcoming year.

