Wipro’s CHRO says fresher salary hikes are on hold until market conditions shift

Saurabh Govil, Wipro's Chief Human Resources Officer, commented on the ongoing stagnation in fresher salaries, stating, "The issue with freshers' compensation is driven by demand and supply factors. It's not something unique to Wipro."

IT major Wipro is set to hire around 10,000 freshers in the financial year 2025-26, with the actual number subject to demand conditions. However, the company has confirmed that entry-level salaries will remain unchanged at ₹3–4 lakh per annum — a figure that has stayed largely flat for over a decade.

During the company’s post-earnings press conference on Wednesday, Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources Officer of Wipro, addressed the persistent stagnation in fresher compensation. “This [freshers’ salary] is a demand-supply issue. It’s not a very Wipro-centric issue. It is a market-driving and industry-driven issue,” he said, according to News18.

Govil added that Wipro continues to ensure “competitive compensation” across all levels and said, “As things change, we will also change it.”

The company’s stance highlights the broader challenge in the Indian IT sector, where fresher salaries have remained nearly static even as inflation and cost of living have increased significantly over the years. Wipro’s position is not isolated — just last week, India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) confirmed that it will not be giving annual salary hikes this year, at least in the near term, as per company officials.

When asked about Wipro's future hiring plans, Govil noted that the company is cautious not to repeat past mistakes. “We are also very cognisant that we should not do anything which is onboard people and not deploy them, which we have done three years ago,” he added, alluding to earlier periods where large numbers of new hires faced delays in project allocation.

In the March quarter, Wipro reported that its voluntary attrition had dropped to 15% on a trailing 12-month basis, down from 15.3% in the previous quarter. The company added 614 employees during the January–March 2025 period, bringing its total headcount to 2,33,346.

The earnings report released on Wednesday also reflected a mixed performance for the fourth quarter of FY25. Wipro posted a 25.9% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,569.6 crore. Revenue for the quarter grew marginally by 1.33% to ₹22,504.2 crore compared to the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Wipro offered a conservative outlook for the first quarter of FY26, citing global uncertainty due to the tariff war and recessionary fears in the United States. The company expects its IT services revenue to contract by 1.5% to 3.5% in constant currency terms for the June 2025 quarter.

“We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million,” Wipro said in its guidance.

As the industry navigates a shifting global landscape and cautious enterprise spending, fresher salary trends are likely to remain a litmus test for broader demand recovery. Until then, companies like Wipro appear committed to maintaining their cautious stance — watching the market closely before making any upward revisions.