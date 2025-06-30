After 70-hour week remark, Infosys flags overwork in remote setup

Infosys has started tracking time spent by employees on office work during remote workdays.

After sparking debate by calling a 70-hour work week a necessity for India’s growth, Infosys is now cautioning employees against working beyond designated hours—especially while working remotely.

The company has begun tracking time spent by employees on office work during remote workdays. The move is aimed at promoting work-life balance and preventing burnout.

Employees who consistently exceed their standard working hours while working from home have received individual emails, urging them to stick to the designated schedule as much as possible.

According to a report by ET, an employee shared, “We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger.”

The email reportedly includes data on the number of remote workdays, total hours logged, and average daily hours, helping employees better understand their time management patterns. Those exceeding the company's standard threshold were especially flagged.

In a notable shift in tone, employees were reminded to prioritize their health and well-being, with the message that work-life balance is essential not just for personal wellness but also for sustainable performance and long-term success.

This move by Infosys reflects a growing awareness in corporate India: more hours don't always mean better outcomes.

It is worth mentioning here that Infosys recently announced a strategic collaboration with Mental Health Foundation Australia (MHFA) to further amplify mental health awareness, with the creation of a mobile app called 'Supportive Mind’. This app, designed by Infosys for MHFA, will aim to provide first aiders and communities in Australia and New Zealand with accessible, real-time mental health resources.

This initiative is part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to using technology to foster community well-being. By bridging gaps in mental health awareness, the app seeks to offer actionable solutions for proactive self-care and support.

The ‘Supportive Mind’ app addresses the growing demand for accessible mental health support, particularly for individuals who find it difficult to maneuver busy lifestyles, owing to work, education and personal or family commitments. The app offers a comprehensive range of features to help users prioritize their well-being and adopt simple, beneficial habits in their daily routines. Key features include mood tracking and insights, personalized activity recommendations, walking challenges, fundraising campaigns, self-care tools, and wellness tips delivered via push notifications.

The app will initially launch through pilot programs in the education, corporate, and community sectors.