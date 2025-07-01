Narayana Murthy said work 70-hour weeks — now Infosys tells employees: No overtime

In a marked shift from its co-founder’s past remarks, Infosys has launched an internal campaign urging employees to avoid excessive overtime and prioritise their health.

India’s second-largest IT services company, Infosys, is taking a surprising turn in the corporate wellness narrative. In a move that contrasts sharply with the public stance of its co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy, the company has begun tracking working hours and urging employees to clock out on time. The initiative marks a conscious shift in corporate ethos—prioritising employee health over hustle culture.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Infosys has rolled out an internal HR campaign aimed at curbing excessive overtime, particularly among remote workers. Employees whose average monthly working hours exceed the standard threshold of 9.15 hours per day over a five-day workweek are receiving personalised emails. These messages contain detailed metrics—including the number of remote working days, total hours clocked, and daily averages—and offer a clear directive: slow down, and prioritise your well-being.

One employee described the system: “We must work for 9.15 hours a day for five days a week, and if we overshoot this while working remotely, it prompts a trigger.” The email, though polite, sends a strong message—Infosys is watching the clock, not for productivity, but for preservation.

The campaign encourages workers to take breaks, delegate when overwhelmed, and disconnect after hours. “Take time to recharge during off hours, minimising work-related interactions whenever possible,” reads one internal message.

The campaign was reportedly launched following the implementation of Infosys’ hybrid work model, introduced in November 2023. The return-to-office mandate requires employees to be on-site for at least 10 days a month, leaving the remaining days to be worked remotely. With this shift, HR teams began monitoring work patterns more closely—especially in remote environments, where the line between professional and personal time is often blurred.

The company’s concerns are far from unfounded. Across the tech sector, cases of stress-related health issues—from hypertension to cardiac ailments—are rising, often tied to irregular schedules, skipped meals, and long screen time. Infosys, which employs over 323,000 people globally, is taking a proactive stance in mitigating these risks.

“We appreciate your commitment,” one HR email noted, “but we also believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success.”

From Murthy’s Vision to HR’s Intervention

The messaging might sound like standard HR fare—until juxtaposed with the views of Infosys’ own co-founder.

Just last year, Narayana Murthy, who led Infosys from its startup days to global prominence, ignited fierce debate with his comments at the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s centenary celebrations in Kolkata. There, he argued that young Indians should be working 70 hours a week if the country aspires to become an economic superpower.

“If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will?” he asked, citing the nation’s developmental challenges and the staggering number of people living below the poverty line.

Murthy’s aversion to work-life balance is well documented. At the CNBC Global Leadership Summit in November 2023, he reiterated his scepticism: “I don’t believe in this concept of work-life balance.” Instead, he argued, genuine progress comes only through relentless effort and personal sacrifice.

This perspective resonated with some, particularly those who credit India’s tech success to its earlier generation of workaholic entrepreneurs. But it also provoked backlash—particularly from millennials and Gen Z professionals—who questioned whether such standards are sustainable, let alone humane, in the context of mounting burnout across the sector.

Culture Clash or Cultural Evolution?

The tension between Murthy’s ideal and Infosys’ current practice speaks to a broader generational reckoning in corporate India. On one hand, older leaders value grit, sacrifice, and delayed gratification. On the other, younger professionals are increasingly drawing hard boundaries, valuing mental health and personal time as essential—not optional—for long-term success.

Infosys’ new policy appears to reflect this shift. Whether born of genuine empathy or a strategic bid to retain talent in a competitive market, the company is clearly tuning in to the evolving aspirations of its workforce.

And while Narayana Murthy’s legacy as a nation-building technocrat remains unchallenged, Infosys’ latest move suggests that even in India’s most storied IT companies, the culture of work is slowly but surely being redefined.

As burnout becomes the silent epidemic of the digital age, this recalibration may not just be prudent—it might be essential.