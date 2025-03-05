Ola introduces ‘Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ to track weekly employee updates

The initiative mandates that employees share a summary of their key achievements every week, a move aimed at increasing transparency and accountability across the company.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has launched a new initiative called "Kya Chal Raha Hai?", a Hindi phrase which translates to "What's Going On?" to streamline communication and track employee progress across his companies.

Under this initiative, Ola employees have been asked to submit a weekly report detailing their key achievements in 3-5 bullet points. These reports must be sent to their respective managers and a designated company email.

Inspired by Elon Musk?

The move mirrors a recent directive by Elon Musk, who mandated that US federal employees submit weekly work reports. Ola's CEO appears to be taking a similar approach, emphasising greater transparency and accountability within the company.

How does it work?

According to an internal memo, employees must send their updates every week, with the first report deadline set immediately after the announcement. Moving forward, all reports will be due every Sunday.

"We're starting 'Kya Chal Raha Hai?'—a simple way to share your weekly updates directly with me and your managers, starting today," the memo stated. Employees were asked to submit their first reports as soon as possible, with the official email ID Kyachalrahahai@olagroup.in set to go live within hours of the announcement.

As Ola rolls out "Kya Chal Raha Hai?", it remains to be seen how employees will respond and whether the initiative will boost efficiency or add to workplace pressures.

Recently, Ola announced trimming its workforce and reportedly laid off around 1,000 employees across sales, distribution, and marketing as part of a major internal restructuring.