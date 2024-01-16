Quiet firing in process? Here’s why Amazon is asking managers to give low ratings to employees

The e-commerce giant has implemented a notable action by putting a halt to promotions for individuals who do not meet the rigorous office attendance standards.

Companies often employ innovative strategies to advance their goals, and Amazon is no exception. In a recent move, the tech giant is reportedly instructing managers to assign lower performance ratings to employees who do not adhere to the Return to Office (RTO) policy.

According to Business Insider, the e-commerce giant has taken a significant measure by halting promotions for those failing to meet the stringent office attendance criteria. Sources from within the company suggest that some Amazon employees suspect the unusually strict return-to-office policy is part of a broader strategy resembling a "quiet firing" plan.

The narrative proposes that Amazon is deliberately creating challenging conditions for employees, motivating them to leave voluntarily. This approach could potentially aid the company in cutting costs without facing the negative impact associated with outright terminations.

The controversy unfolded in early 2023 when Amazon launched an initiative requiring the majority of its staff to return to the office at least three days a week. Following this, in July, the company introduced a "return-to-hub" policy, assigning specific central locations for individual teams.

Non-compliance with this policy is met with the expectation that employees either seek placement in another team or undergo a "voluntary resignation," where the failure to adhere is treated as a self-initiated departure.

According to Business Insider, there are claims that certain managers are facing pressure to assign low-performance ratings to employees who do not adhere to the attendance policy. This development follows Amazon's previous decision to halt promotions for similar reasons.

In response to these allegations, an Amazon spokesperson addressed the situation, stating, "Promotions are one of the many ways we support employees' growth and development, and there are a variety of factors we consider when determining an employee's readiness for the next level."

The spokesperson underscored that compliance with company guidelines and policies is a key consideration for individuals being evaluated for promotion. In response to the contentious return-to-hub policy, several Amazon employees have chosen communication platforms like Slack to announce their resignations.

Despite facing internal dissent and external criticism, the company appears unwavering in its commitment to the RTO vision.