After Google, Accenture too ends DEI efforts globally

In an internal memo sent to employees on Friday morning, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet confirmed that the company would abandon gender quotas and other DEI initiatives.

Tech consulting giant Accenture has announced plans to end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, following in the footsteps of Google and signaling a broader shift in corporate policies to comply with U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders.

In an internal memo sent to employees on Friday morning, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet confirmed that the company would abandon gender quotas and other DEI initiatives. The decision aligns with Trump’s crackdown on DEI, which restricts U.S. federal agencies from working with private companies that maintain such policies. The move aims to ensure Accenture Federal Services, which secures billions of dollars in government contracts, remains eligible for future work.

Although the policy change is directly tied to compliance with Trump’s executive order, Sweet emphasized that the shift would not be limited to the U.S. but would extend globally, with adjustments tailored to local laws and market needs.

“We have used this moment to reflect on how best to move forward and be an even stronger company – making updates that allow us to be an even better employer for all our people, and even more successful in the market,” Sweet stated in her memo.

Key changes include scrapping global employee representation targets, pausing participation in external diversity benchmarking surveys, and discontinuing career development programs tailored to specific demographic groups. However, Accenture will continue reporting to Australia’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) as per local regulations.

“We are and always have been a meritocracy,” Sweet asserted. “We are and always have been committed to an inclusive, merit-based workplace free from bias, and a culture in which all our people are respected, feel a sense of belonging, and have equal opportunity.”

While Accenture maintains it will uphold principles of fairness, the decision has sparked concerns among DEI advocates. Sarah Liu, managing director of international DEI consulting firm TDC Global, noted that some U.S. companies are rebranding DEI initiatives under new names such as ‘employee experience’ or ‘culture transformation’ to stay compliant with Trump’s directives while maintaining diversity efforts in practice.

The move comes just a day after Google announced similar changes to its DEI policies. However, not all global firms are following suit. Australian divisions of PwC and KPMG reaffirmed their commitment to diversity and inclusion programs despite the political climate in the U.S.

“At PwC Australia, diversity and inclusion are fundamental to our values and business performance,” PwC Australia’s Chief People Officer Karen Lonergan stated, emphasizing that diverse perspectives drive better outcomes.

KPMG Australia also dismissed the notion of rolling back its DEI efforts, with a spokesperson saying, “We remain committed to creating an environment where everyone can be successful.”

The fallout from Trump’s DEI crackdown is rippling through the corporate world, with financial institutions such as JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Citi closely evaluating their policies. While some firms have adopted a cautious approach, others have reaffirmed their commitment to diversity without outright defying federal mandates.

Accenture’s decision signals a pivotal moment for global businesses navigating political and legal complexities while balancing workplace diversity commitments. As more companies assess their DEI strategies, the future of corporate inclusion remains uncertain in an evolving political landscape.