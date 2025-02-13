News: Andhra Pradesh govt plans work from home for women: CM

Business

Andhra Pradesh govt plans work from home for women: CM

To ensure a better work-life balance for professionals, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to work from home in a big way, especially for women.
Andhra Pradesh govt plans work from home for women: CM

To boost women’s workforce participation, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announced a work-from-home initiative. He announced the decision on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

In a post on X, Naidu greeted all women and girls in STEM on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. “Today, we celebrate their achievements and commit ourselves to providing them equal and full access to growth opportunities in these fields.”

“Now, returning to the headline - As we know, the work landscape shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic. With technology readily available to scale, "Work From Home" gained prominence. Remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) can foster flexibility and productivity. Such initiatives can help us strike a better work-life balance as well,’ he said.

“We're offering incentives for developers to create IT office spaces in every city/town/mandal and supporting IT/GCC firms to generate employment at the grassroots. These efforts aim to boost grassroots employment and make Andhra Pradesh a leader in flexible work models," he said.

Read full story

Topics: Business, Diversity, #HybridWorkplace, #HRCommunity, #SheMatters

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

The major layoffs of 2025

The major layoffs of 2025

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy