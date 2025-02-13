Disney tweaks DEI programs to focus on business outcomes

In a memo, Disney’s HR chief Sonia Coleman confirmed that the company decided to recalibrate its approach to DEI.

Responding to growing political and legal challenges to DEI initiatives in the US, media giant Walt Disney has become the latest company to recalibrate its approach. The decision is aimed to focus more closely on business outcomes, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

In a memo, Disney’s HR chief Sonia Coleman announced that the company is rebranding its ‘Reimagine Tomorrow’ initiative as ‘MyDisneyToday.’

Earlier in its annual report published in September 2024, Disney removed mentions of its "Reimagine Tomorrow" program, an online space for "amplifying underrepresented voices" that featured some of Disney's diversity, equality, and inclusion commitments and actions.

“We create entertainment that appeals to a global audience," Coleman stated in her memo.

Disney’s move aligns with a broader corporate trend. Amazon, for instance, recently removed ‘inclusion and diversity’ from its latest annual report. Last week, tech consulting giant Accenture announced plans to end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, following in the footsteps of Google and signaling a broader shift in corporate policies to comply with U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders.