Google demands immediate office return for remote workers or faces job cuts

As Google seeks to curb costs while significantly increasing investment in AI infrastructure, it has made it clear that returning to the office is now a crucial element of its strategy.

In a significant shift from its previous stance on remote work, Google is now requiring some of its remote employees to return to the office or risk losing their jobs. This move comes five years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many companies, including Google, to embrace flexible and remote work arrangements. However, as the pandemic fades and business priorities shift, Google is now tightening its remote work policies as part of broader cost-cutting measures.

Internal documents obtained by CNBC reveal that several Google units have informed remote employees that their roles may be at risk unless they begin reporting to the office for a hybrid work schedule. Some of these employees, who had previously been approved for remote work, are now being told they must return to the office at least three days a week. This change in policy is seen as part of the company’s broader efforts to enhance collaboration, improve productivity, and adjust to the increasing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Google’s decision to clamp down on remote work is not an isolated case. Across the tech industry, many companies that initially championed remote work during the pandemic are now reversing their policies. This shift is especially prominent in Silicon Valley, where the commercial real estate market in San Francisco still struggles to recover from the work-from-home trend that dominated the early years of the pandemic.

As Google looks to rein in costs while simultaneously ramping up investment in AI infrastructure, the company has made it clear that returning to the office is now a key part of its strategy. Since laying off thousands of employees in early 2023, Google has continued to make targeted cuts in various teams, with a particular focus on boosting investments in AI technologies that require significant infrastructure and top-tier technical talent.

In line with these changes, Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed AI workers in February to work in the office every weekday, with 60 hours per week being considered the "sweet spot" for productivity. Brin emphasised that Google needs to “turbocharge” its efforts to stay ahead of the rapidly accelerating competition in the AI sector.

Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini explained that the return-to-office policies are based on individual teams’ needs rather than a company-wide mandate. "In-person collaboration is an important part of how we innovate and solve complex problems," Mencini said. "To support this, some teams have asked remote employees who live near an office to return to in-person work three days a week."

The company’s new approach has been particularly evident in its Technical Services and People Operations departments. Employees in these units who live within 50 miles of a Google office have been given the choice to return to the office or accept a voluntary exit package. For those employees who are approved for remote work and live more than 50 miles from an office, the option to work remotely remains, though they must transition to a hybrid model if they want to take on new roles within the company.

This move follows a series of voluntary exit packages offered to U.S.-based full-time employees in Google’s Platforms and Devices group, which includes products like Android, Chrome, and Fitbit. Although the company has emphasised that remote work was not the primary factor in the layoffs, the shift to a hybrid model is now being seen as a key consideration in Google’s ongoing restructuring efforts.

As the tech giant moves forward with these changes, employees will face difficult choices. For some, the return to office-based work may mark a return to normalcy, while for others, it could signal the end of their careers at the company. Google's actions reflect broader trends in corporate America, as companies reassess their remote work policies in response to shifting economic conditions and a growing demand for innovation.