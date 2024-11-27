Google India expands support for employees on their parenthood journey

Google India unveils expanded family-building benefits to support employees at every stage of their parenthood journey, offering holistic care and expert resources.

To make the journey to parenthood easy, Google India has introduced an enhanced Family-Building Benefits program for its employees. Announced by Roma Datta Chobey, Interim Country Lead, and Shraddhanjali Rao, Head of HR, the program aims to provide holistic support for employees at every stage of their parenting journey, regardless of their life stage, gender, sexual orientation, or family structure.

The initiative is designed to address the unique challenges of becoming a parent and goes beyond financial support to include:

Guidance before parenthood: This includes resources for cycle tracking, understanding conception options, and access to fertility treatments such as IUI and IVF, as well as fertility preservation.

This includes resources for cycle tracking, understanding conception options, and access to fertility treatments such as IUI and IVF, as well as fertility preservation. Expert advice: Employees can connect with industry-leading professionals for second opinions, adoption and surrogacy guidance, and mental health support during their journey.

Employees can connect with industry-leading professionals for second opinions, adoption and surrogacy guidance, and mental health support during their journey. Postnatal support: New parents can benefit from birthing assistance, postpartum care, and feeding guidance to ensure a smoother transition into parenthood.

Roma Datta Chobey highlighted the importance of this initiative: "Whether employees are thinking about starting a family, growing their family, or tackling the challenges of parenthood, this program ensures that Googlers feel supported at every step."

Shraddhanjali Rao echoed this sentiment, stating: "The journey to parenthood is rarely a straight line. It’s filled with exhilarating highs and unexpected lows. We want to be there for every Googler, walking alongside them every step of the way."

This expansion reflects Google’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where employees can thrive professionally and personally, knowing their life ambitions are supported.