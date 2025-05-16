Money, Meaning, and Mental Health: What Gen Z and Millennials want from work in 2025

The Deloitte 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey reveals how the evolving values are driving new expectations from employers. From mental health to AI readiness, and from purpose-driven roles to skepticism about traditional education paths, the report uncovers what it will take to attract and retain this emerging workforce.

Work-life balance, personal growth, and mental well-being are climbing the priority ladder, replacing traditional markers like promotions and job titles. According to the Deloitte 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, the new-age workforce continues to evolve, so do their values and expectations. The report sheds light on a generation of workers grappling with uncertainty—yet firmly focused on aligning their careers with personal values, well-being, and societal impact.

The New Work Equation: Security and Purpose

The research highlights that the young generation wants to achieve a delicate balance in their career. Nearly half of Gen Z (48%) and Millennial (46%) respondents report feeling financially insecure. More than half of both generations live paycheck to paychek. This ongoing stress around money—amplified by inflation, rising living costs, and student debt—significantly impacts their overall well-being.

But financial concerns aren’t everything. A sense of purpose plays a pivotal role in workplace satisfaction, with 89% of Gen Zs and 92% of Millennials stating that having meaningful work is essential to their happiness and health.

Mental Health Is Non-Negotiable

Mental well-being isn’t a “perk” anymore—it’s an expectation. Among those who say they experience good mental health, a majority also feel their jobs contribute positively to society. In contrast, those with poor mental health often feel disconnected from their work’s impact.

The report unveils that only 52% of Gen Zs and 58% of millennials rate their mental well-being as good or very good. It further adds that 40% of Gen Zs and 34% of Millennials feel stressed or anxious, or most of the time-among them, about one-third say their job is a major source of stress.

Long working hours, lack of recognition, and a toxic workplace are driving their stress levels. Employees see the manager's role as more vital to address the root causes of stress in the workplace.

The traditional university to career path is no longer the default anymore

Despite valuing a university or college degree, a significant number of young professionals are choosing to opt out of higher education. Nearly 31% of Gen Zs and 32% of Millennials reported deciding against pursuing a university degree, primarily due to concerns over the high cost of tuition and skepticism about the return on investment. Around 40% of Gen Zs and 38% of Millennials question whether higher education is worth the expense.

Redefining Ambition

Perhaps the most surprising data point? Only 6% of Gen Zs cite achieving a senior leadership role as their primary career goal. That doesn't mean they're less driven—but rather that their definition of success is shifting.

What Employers Need to Know

To attract and retain Gen Z and Millennial talent, organisations need to rethink the employee value proposition:

• Embed purpose into job roles, not just mission statements.

• Offer financial support, like transparent pay practices, financial literacy programs, or student loan assistance.

• Invest in mental health resources, from therapy coverage to flexible time off.

• Encourage upskilling, especially in AI and emerging tech.

• Create non-linear career paths that reflect a diversity of aspirations.

Gen Z and Millennials are not just asking, “What can I get from my job?” but “How does this job fit into the life I want to lead?” For employers, listening to these questions—and responding with empathy, structure, and innovation—will be key to building a future-ready workforce.