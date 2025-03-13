8-9 working hours a myth, say IT engineers

Is the standard eight-nine working hours a myth for IT professionals? This is what IT engineers in India’s Silicon Valley have been saying and protesting for, demanding better working conditions and healthier work-life balance. But what about working conditions in other countries, let’s find out!

Hundreds of IT and IT-enabled services employees in Bengaluru protested for a healthier work-life balance as they are compelled to work beyond official hours, including weekends, and that too without compensation, according to IT professionals.

That they are expected to remain available after working hours further blurs the line between professional and personal lives. So, they recently protested it with the slogan - A Healthy Work-Life Balance is Every Employee’s Right. Citing various studies and surveys, they pointed out that more than 70% of IT employees in India reported experiencing mental health issues and harassment due to excessive work pressure and long working hours.

What are their demands?

Enforcement of fixed working hours: IT engineers in Bengaluru were calling for the implementation of daily working hour restrictions to prevent employee burnouts, ensuring a healthier work-life balance.

Introduction of the Right to Disconnect: IT professionals demanded for the establishment of policies that allow them to disengage from work communications after official working hours end without facing any repercussions.

Revocation of IT sector exemptions from labour laws: They also demanded that the IT industry should no longer be exempted from certain labour regulations, aiming to standardise working conditions across sectors.

Addressing unpaid overtime and unrealistic deadlines: They highlighted various sector-specific issues, such as mandatory unpaid overtime and unattainable project timelines, which contribute to stress and health problems among IT employees.

What about the work-life balance in other countries?

United States: The working week is generally for 40 hours, but longer hours can be there, depending on the project deadlines, especially in start-ups or high-demand sectors like cloud computing and cybersecurity.

About 52% of big tech companies have a good work-life balance, according to a study by FullStack Academy. This percentage is slightly better than the 40% of all companies with a good rating but still shows that even the high-profile tech companies struggle with achieving this balance.

Germany: The country is known for strong labour laws that enforce strict working norms for 35-40 hours a week. Germany values work-life balance, and overtime is usually compensated or regulated. The 9 to 5 schedule is common here.

Further, Germany has been experimenting with the concept of a four-day workweek recently in every sector, including IT. It’s part of a broader trend in Europe and other countries to find ways to improve work-life balance.

China: The 9 to 9 working schedule six days a week is prevalent in the tech industry, especially in companies like Alibaba and Tencent. Studies show that the IT sector here often struggles with work-life balance, characterised by long working hours, high pressure, and a strong culture of availability outside of work, leading to concerns about employee well-being and mental health.

Canada: The workweek is generally for 40 hours, with many companies offer flexible and remote working options. Work-life balance is a priority for companies and there is strong legislation for overtime pay.

Canada ranks high globally for work-life balance, coming fifth in their Global Life-Work Index out of 60 countries, indicating a good balance between work and life, according to a study by Remote, a global HR firm.

Japan: IT professionals here often experience long working hours. It is common to work beyond the standard 40-hour a week. However, there's a growing concern towards addressing long working hours and promoting a more balanced approach, with some companies exploring four-day workweeks.

United Kingdom: The work-life balance in the UK's IT sector has been significantly influenced by flexible working arrangements, including remote work and compressed workweeks post COVID-19 pandemic. About 40% of employees still engaged in hybrid working model, according to studies. This model is particularly prevalent among older, highly educated workers with children, and is widely adopted in the IT sector.

In January 2025, over 200 UK companies, including many in the IT sector, agreed to a permanent four-day working week without reducing the salary.