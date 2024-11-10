Audi to cut thousands of non-production jobs

Audi plans major workforce reduction in development roles, thousands of jobs in Germany at risk, according to reports.

German automaker Audi is preparing to significantly reduce its workforce, primarily targeting non-production roles. According to reports from Manager Magazin, the company aims to cut around 15% of its indirect positions, particularly in development, which could affect over 2,000 jobs.

This move is part of a broader effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Audi's decision comes amid a challenging global automotive market. Nissan Motor recently announced substantial cost-cutting measures, including 9,000 job cuts and a 20% reduction in global production capacity.

The Japanese automaker is facing declining sales in key markets like China, North America, and Japan, prompting it to lower its annual earnings outlook for the second time this year.

As the automotive industry grapples with economic headwinds and shifting consumer preferences, these job cuts highlight the need for automakers to adapt and innovate to remain competitive.